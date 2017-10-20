Devils' Taylor Hall: Dishes out four helpers in victory

Hall recorded four even-strength assists in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win against the Senators.

That's now eight assists and nine points so far for the 25-year-old forward. Hall also recorded three shots on goal, bringing his total to 24 through his seven games played, though he has just one goal to show for it. The winger will look to build off this four-point effort on Friday against the Sharks.

