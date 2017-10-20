Devils' Taylor Hall: Dishes out four helpers in victory
Hall recorded four even-strength assists in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win against the Senators.
That's now eight assists and nine points so far for the 25-year-old forward. Hall also recorded three shots on goal, bringing his total to 24 through his seven games played, though he has just one goal to show for it. The winger will look to build off this four-point effort on Friday against the Sharks.
More News
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Finds twine in defeat•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Contributes two helpers in win•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: More pressure to make big splash•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Lights lamp for 20th time•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Caps win with two goals•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Sends one behind tender Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...