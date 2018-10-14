Devils' Taylor Hall: Dishes out two helpers
Hall collected two assists, including one on the man advantage, and fired three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 victory over San Jose.
Hall is still searching for his first goal of the 2018-19 campaign, but he does have three assists and 12 shots on goal in three games so far. The reigning Hart Memorial winner has posted two of his helpers on the power play and his goal scoring should catch up sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Nine shots through two games•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Tallies two assists in win•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Ready for 2018-19 campaign•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Wins franchise's first Hart Trophy•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Treated for hand injury•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Voted as finalist for MVP•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...