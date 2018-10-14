Devils' Taylor Hall: Dishes out two helpers

Hall collected two assists, including one on the man advantage, and fired three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 victory over San Jose.

Hall is still searching for his first goal of the 2018-19 campaign, but he does have three assists and 12 shots on goal in three games so far. The reigning Hart Memorial winner has posted two of his helpers on the power play and his goal scoring should catch up sooner rather than later.

More News
Our Latest Stories