Hall (lower body) wasn't on the ice for Wednesday's game-day skate, instead doing some off-ice conditioning work, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

While general manager Ray Shero painted an optimistic picture for Hall's timeline to return, the fact that the winger is still unable to consistently skate likely means he is still week-to-week at this point. The Calgary native was poised for another Hart Trophy caliber campaign before getting hurt, as he notched 37 points in 33 appearances. Once Hall is given the green light to return, he figures to immediately retake his spot on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit.