Hall (lower body) still hasn't begun skating and will likely be out of action until after the All-Star break, per Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger.

The news effectively rules Hall out for the next four games and likely means he won't be joining the Metropolitan Division team in San Jose for the All-Star Game. The extra time off will certainly do the Calgary native some good, but the longer it takes for him to get on the ice, the more in doubt his status becomes coming out of the break as well. With the winger unavailable, Marcus Johansson figures to see minutes on the top line with Nico Hischier and Kyle Palmieri.