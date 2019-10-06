Devils' Taylor Hall: Draws assist in lopsided loss
Hall finished the Devils' 7-2 loss to Buffalo on Saturday with an assist.
Hall left the game after colliding with Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe but was able to return for the third period. Having collected an assist in each of his team's first two games, Hall will be looking to make it three straight contests with a point when the Devils travel to Philadelphia to face the Flyers on Wednesday.
