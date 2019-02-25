Hall (lower body) has not experienced any setback in his recovery and is itching to get back into the lineup, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Devils GM Ray Shero was the one to provide the update on his team's biggest star. "(Hall) wants to play really badly," he said. "But we'll see where he's at." Reading between the lines, Hall won't be ready to go Monday, but it sounds like owners won't have to wait too much longer to activate him for fantasy purposes.