Devils' Taylor Hall: Ends 19-day goal drought
Hall scored his team's lone goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Hall looks to be over the lower-body injury that recently sidelined him for two games, as he recorded an assist in Tuesday's return before lighting the lamp here for the first time since Dec. 1. While there's nothing wrong with Hall's nine goals and 33 points through 31 appearances, the reigning MVP will need to do even more if his team wants to climb out of the Metropolitan Division cellar and into the playoff picture.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...