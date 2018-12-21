Hall scored his team's lone goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Hall looks to be over the lower-body injury that recently sidelined him for two games, as he recorded an assist in Tuesday's return before lighting the lamp here for the first time since Dec. 1. While there's nothing wrong with Hall's nine goals and 33 points through 31 appearances, the reigning MVP will need to do even more if his team wants to climb out of the Metropolitan Division cellar and into the playoff picture.