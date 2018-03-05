Devils' Taylor Hall: Extends point streak to 25 games
Hall extended his personal point streak to 25 games with a goal and an assist in Sunday's loss to Vegas.
That's the first time in his career Hall has reached 30 goals, putting him at 72 points in 61 games on the season. The 26-year-old has scored in four straight games and continues to put himself in the Hart Trophy conversation. The first-line winger is about as good as it gets in fantasy right now.
