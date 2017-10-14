Devils' Taylor Hall: Finds twine in defeat
Hall picked up his first goal of the year in a 5-2 home loss to Washington on Friday.
The good news is that Hall opened his account for 2017-18, but the rest of the Devils' scoring disappeared. Given that Hall hasn't had trouble setting up teammates so far (three assists), the Devils and his fantasy owners alike will be hoping both sides of his game come together moving forward.
