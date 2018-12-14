Hall will be a game-time decision for Friday's contest against the Golden Knights, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hall departed practice early for what was deemed "precautionary reasons," though his game-time tag suggests it could be more than that. Official word on his status should surface around the opening faceoff. If he can't go, Stefan Noesen (illness) could draw into the lineup for New Jersey.

