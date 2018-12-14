Devils' Taylor Hall: Game-time decision Friday
Hall will be a game-time decision for Friday's contest against the Golden Knights, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Hall departed practice early for what was deemed "precautionary reasons," though his game-time tag suggests it could be more than that. Official word on his status should surface around the opening faceoff. If he can't go, Stefan Noesen (illness) could draw into the lineup for New Jersey.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...