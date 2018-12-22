Devils' Taylor Hall: Goes off for four points
Hall fashioned two goals -- including a power-play tally -- to complement two even-strength assists in Friday's 5-2 home win over the Senators.
Hall missed two games in mid-December due to a lower-body injury and wasn't able to put an end to a 19-game goal drought until providing the Devils' only tally in Thursday's loss to the Blue Jackets. Well, the stud winger is back with a vengeance, and the four-point performance gives Hall a whopping 37 points through 32 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...