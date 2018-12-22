Hall fashioned two goals -- including a power-play tally -- to complement two even-strength assists in Friday's 5-2 home win over the Senators.

Hall missed two games in mid-December due to a lower-body injury and wasn't able to put an end to a 19-game goal drought until providing the Devils' only tally in Thursday's loss to the Blue Jackets. Well, the stud winger is back with a vengeance, and the four-point performance gives Hall a whopping 37 points through 32 games this season.