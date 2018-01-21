Devils' Taylor Hall: Having best season of NHL career

Hall extended his point streak to seven games (five goals, seven assists) with an assist in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers.

Hall sits tied for 15th in NHL scoring with 48 points (43 games). The former Windsor Spitfire and Edmonton Oiler is having the best season of his NHL career. Hall will look to stretch his streak Monday against the Red Wings.

