Devils' Taylor Hall: Keeps it rolling despite loss

Hall scored his 21st goal of the season and had an assist in Sunday's loss to the Bruins.

Hall saw his 12-game point streak come to an end against Columbus on Saturday, but he got right back on track against one of the best teams in the NHL on Sunday. The top-line forward is having a fantastic season, racking up 56 points through 50 games. He's red-hot right now and worthy of a fantasy play whenever he takes to the ice.