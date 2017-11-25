Devils' Taylor Hall: Leads the way against Vancouver
Hall potted his seventh goal of the season and added two helpers in Friday's win over the Canucks.
Hall had gone four games without finding twine before opening the scoring against Vancouver. The top-line winger has been a reliable fantasy forward this season and now has 24 points in 22 contests. He's been firing tons of pucks on net and been remarkably consistent with his production, making him a viable fantasy play in almost all formats. Keep him rolling.
