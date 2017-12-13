Devils' Taylor Hall: Leaves in third period

Hall suffered a lower-body injury Tuesday against the Kings, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

It appears the injury was to Hall's knee, but he will be re-evaluated Wednesday morning when more detail will be available. The 26-year-old winger had two goals in Tuesday's game, giving him 11 goals and 31 points through 30 games this campaign. His next chance to play will be Thursday against the Canadiens, and if his injury is long term, expect the Devils to call up an AHL player.