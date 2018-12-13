Devils' Taylor Hall: Leaves practice early
Hall was taken out of Thursday's practice early for "precautionary reasons" according to coach John Hynes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
While there wouldn't seem too much reason for concern regarding Hall's availability versus Vegas on Friday given the precautionary label, it is certainly a situation fantasy owners will want to monitor. As long as the Calgary native takes part in the game-day skate Friday, he should be in action against the Knights.
