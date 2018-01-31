Devils' Taylor Hall: Lights lamp in return
Hall (hand) scored on one of his five shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.
Hall looked completely healthy after missing his last three contests prior to the All-Star break. Deploy the star winger as you normally would moving forward.
