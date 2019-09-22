Hall (knee) registered a power-play goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 preseason win over the Rangers.

As noted by Dan Rosen of NHL.com, this was Hall's first game since Dec. 23. The star winger underwent arthroscopic surgery on the knee in late February, and despite the productive return, he said it's going to take some time before he's fully comfortable again. "I felt pretty good," said Hall. "There wasn't a whole lot of flow to the game at certain points, but it was a lot of fun to be out there and (to) have some success right off the bat was a good feeling. It's kind of the way you'd want to draw it up if you were coming back." As a 27-year-old with 511 points (202 goals, 309 assists) through 562 career games, Hall has proven that he can play with anyone, and it's entirely possible that he could hit 100 points for the first time in his career seeing as how he'll be centered by 2019 first overall pick Jack Hughes. Of course, that largely depends on his health.