Devils' Taylor Hall: Looks good after long layoff
Hall (knee) registered a power-play goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 preseason win over the Rangers.
As noted by Dan Rosen of NHL.com, this was Hall's first game since Dec. 23. The star winger underwent arthroscopic surgery on the knee in late February, and despite the productive return, he said it's going to take some time before he's fully comfortable again. "I felt pretty good," said Hall. "There wasn't a whole lot of flow to the game at certain points, but it was a lot of fun to be out there and (to) have some success right off the bat was a good feeling. It's kind of the way you'd want to draw it up if you were coming back." As a 27-year-old with 511 points (202 goals, 309 assists) through 562 career games, Hall has proven that he can play with anyone, and it's entirely possible that he could hit 100 points for the first time in his career seeing as how he'll be centered by 2019 first overall pick Jack Hughes. Of course, that largely depends on his health.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.