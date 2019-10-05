Hall recorded an assist and six shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Jets.

Health is always the biggest question with Hall, and the winger looked to be all systems go in the opener. His 22:48 of ice time easily led all Devils forwards, only trailing defensemen P.K. Subban (26:21) and Sami Vatanen (23:17) among the team as a whole. Fire Hall up as a top-end fantasy option whenever he takes the ice.