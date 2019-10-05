Devils' Taylor Hall: Looks sharp in opener
Hall recorded an assist and six shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Jets.
Health is always the biggest question with Hall, and the winger looked to be all systems go in the opener. His 22:48 of ice time easily led all Devils forwards, only trailing defensemen P.K. Subban (26:21) and Sami Vatanen (23:17) among the team as a whole. Fire Hall up as a top-end fantasy option whenever he takes the ice.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.