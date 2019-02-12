Devils' Taylor Hall: May resume skating soon
According to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site, there's a chance that Hall (lower body) will be able to resume skating by the end of the week.
Hall has already missed the Devils' last 20 contests due to a lower-body injury, and there are still several hurdles that he'll need to clear before returning to game action. The next major step in the reigning Hart Trophy winner's rehab will involve him joining his teammates for practice, so another update on his status should surface once that occurs.
