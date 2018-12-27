Devils' Taylor Hall: Misses skate as expected
Hall, who has been ruled out with a lower-body injury Thursday, missed morning skate ahead of the upcoming road game against the Bruins, Chris Ryan of the Star Ledger reports.
The Devils reportedly held a full morning skate following the Christmas break, but Hall wasn't available. New Jersey only ranks 18th in offense even with the team's leading scorer having produced 11 goals and 26 assists through 33 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...