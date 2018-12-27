Hall, who has been ruled out with a lower-body injury Thursday, missed morning skate ahead of the upcoming road game against the Bruins, Chris Ryan of the Star Ledger reports.

The Devils reportedly held a full morning skate following the Christmas break, but Hall wasn't available. New Jersey only ranks 18th in offense even with the team's leading scorer having produced 11 goals and 26 assists through 33 games.

