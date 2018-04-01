Devils' Taylor Hall: Moves into seventh in NHL scoring

Hall scored twice Saturday in a 4-3 victory over the Islanders.

The points extend Hall's current streak to seven games and 12 points. His 88 points in 73 games put him seventh overall in the NHL. Hall has had a special season and he's trying to will his Devils into the postseason. So far, so good -- they're in the last wild card spot and they can smell playoff hockey.

