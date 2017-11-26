Devils' Taylor Hall: Nine points in last seven games
Hall scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Detroit.
Hall has nine points in his last seven games and 26 in 23 games on the season. That's a kind of production that he hasn't delivered since his 80-point campaign in 2013-14. Hall is an excellent fantasy play right now.
