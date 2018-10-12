Devils' Taylor Hall: Nine shots through two games
Hall dished out a power-play assist to go with five shots in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Capitals.
Hall has just one point in New Jersey's first two games, but his nine shots in that stretch suggest it's only a matter of time until the reigning MVP breaks out. Deploy him as usual moving forward.
