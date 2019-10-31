Devils' Taylor Hall: No stranger to assists
Hall finished Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Lightning with two assists, including a power-play helper.
Limited to a single goal through 11 games to start the campaign, Hall has stayed relevant with 10 assists. Along with his two assists, the soon-to-be free agent dished out a hit in Wednesday's loss and also blocked a shot.
