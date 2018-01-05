Devils' Taylor Hall: Notches three points in defeat
Hall notched his 14th goal of the season, collected two assists on the power play and fired 10 shots on goal in Thursday's loss to the Stars.
Ben Bishop helped the Stars secure the victory over the Devils, but Hall almost single-handily earned his team a point. The 26-year-old had one of his most dynamic performances of the season and is now up to 14 goals and 40 points in 38 games. He continues to thrive with the man advantage and is firing a ton of pucks on net, making him a must-own fantasy winger.
