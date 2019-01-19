Hall (lower body) has been ruled out for the 2019 All-Star Game, with Devils linemate Kyle Palmieri set to replace him, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

This news will probably be well received by Hall's fantasy owners. The reigning Hart Trophy winner is simply too valuable to the club to risk him aggravating the injury in the All-Star Game. Still, there's hope that Hall will be able to return Jan. 28 against the Penguins.