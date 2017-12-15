Devils' Taylor Hall: Out again Friday
Hall (knee) won't play Friday against the Stars.
Hall will miss a second straight game Friday, but he's reportedly just dealing with a knee contusion rather than anything long term, so he can be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's clash with the Ducks. The 26-year-old winger has been fantastic this season, racking up 11 goals and 31 points in 30 contests, so his owners will want to keep a close eye on his status heading into Monday's match.
