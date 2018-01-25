Devils' Taylor Hall: Out again Thursday

Hall (hand) will miss a third consecutive game due Thursday evening, when the Devils play host to the Predators, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

The Devils lost both of their games without Hall, who crafted an active seven-game point streak comprised of five goals and seven helpers before sustaining his ailment. His next chance to return comes Tuesday against host Buffalo.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories