Devils' Taylor Hall: Out again Thursday
Hall (hand) will miss a third consecutive game due Thursday evening, when the Devils play host to the Predators, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
The Devils lost both of their games without Hall, who crafted an active seven-game point streak comprised of five goals and seven helpers before sustaining his ailment. His next chance to return comes Tuesday against host Buffalo.
Devils' Taylor Hall: Sitting out next two games•
Devils' Taylor Hall: Having best season of NHL career•
Devils' Taylor Hall: Continues scoring surge in win over Caps•
Devils' Taylor Hall: Stays red-hot against Isles•
Devils' Taylor Hall: Notches three points in defeat•
Devils' Taylor Hall: Secures fifth multi-point outing this season•
