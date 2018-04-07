Devils' Taylor Hall: Out for regular-season finale

Hall is expected to sit out for rest during Saturday's road game against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Both teams have clinched a playoff berth, so there's no reason for the Devils to press their top forward into the action. Of course, this means that Hall won't have a shot at his first career 40-goal season. Instead, he'll finish with 39 goals, 54 assists and an absurd 37 power-play points over 76 games to make a really strong bid for the Hart Trophy, as awarded to the player most valuable to his team.