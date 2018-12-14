Devils' Taylor Hall: Out Friday
Hall (lower body) won't play Friday against the Golden Knights, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
With Hall unavailable, the recently recalled John Quenneville will draw into the lineup against Vegas. Hall's injury isn't believed to be overly serious, but at this point he should probably be considered questionable at best for Saturday's clash with the Predators.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...