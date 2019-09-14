Hall (knee) participated in the Devils' split-squad scrimmage Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hall was held out of the team's scrimmage earlier in the month, but now he's skating on a line with Nico Hischier and Kyle Palmieri, signalling that he should be full speed ahead. While he looks fully healthy, the team may still hold Hall out of the preseason opener versus the Bruins on Monday. However, he should be good to go for regular-season opener Oct. 4 versus the Jets barring a setback.