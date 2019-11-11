Hall collected his 13th assist of the season in Sunday's 2-1 win over Vancouver.

The Devils' forward is up to 15 points this season, in 16 appearances. Hall has only found the back of the net twice in 2019-20, but his assist numbers have more than made up for a lack of goals. On Sunday, Hall led New Jersey with eight shots on net, so the absence of goals certainly wasn't for a lack of effort on his part.