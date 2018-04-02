Devils' Taylor Hall: Picks up shorthanded tally

Hall potted a shorthanded goal that held up as the game-winner Sunday, with the Devils stunning the Canadiens 2-1 on the road.

Travis Zajac blocked a shot and sent an outlet pass to Hall who stormed toward the net to beat Carey Price. If the goal itself wasn't enough of a heartbreaker for the Habs, consider that it took place on a 5-on-3 power play for the home team. Hall's incredible season continues as he's up to 37 goals and 52 assists through 44 games, and roughly 38 percent of his points have been accumulated on the man advantage.