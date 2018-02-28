Devils' Taylor Hall: Point streak at 22 games
Hall had a power-play goal and a helper in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.
This was just another day at the office for the scorching-hot Hall, who extended his point streak to a whopping 22 games. He's gotten on the scoresheet in every appearance since the calendar turned to 2018, and Hall already has 15 goals in 2018. With the trade deadline in the rear-view mirror, it's safe to say New Jersey's acquisition of Hall from Edmonton in exchange for Adam Larsson prior to last season remains the most lopsided deal in recent memory.
More News
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Tacks on two more helpers•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Enjoying incredible run•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Returns for third period•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Absent for start of second frame•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Keeps it rolling despite loss•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Point streak reaches 12 games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...