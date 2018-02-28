Devils' Taylor Hall: Point streak at 22 games

Hall had a power-play goal and a helper in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

This was just another day at the office for the scorching-hot Hall, who extended his point streak to a whopping 22 games. He's gotten on the scoresheet in every appearance since the calendar turned to 2018, and Hall already has 15 goals in 2018. With the trade deadline in the rear-view mirror, it's safe to say New Jersey's acquisition of Hall from Edmonton in exchange for Adam Larsson prior to last season remains the most lopsided deal in recent memory.