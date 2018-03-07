Devils' Taylor Hall: Point streak hits 26

Hall extended his point streak to 26 games with a pair of power-play helpers in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Montreal.

Hall assisted on goals by Travis Zajac and Patrick Maroon. While he's clearly the star of the show in New Jersey, Hall was far from the team's lone offensive contributor in this one, as six of his teammates produced multi-point efforts as well. His 74 points finally have Hall among the league's top 10 scorers.