Devils' Taylor Hall: Point streak reaches 12 games
Hall scored an unassisted goal and collected a power-play assist during Thursday's 3-2 loss to Calgary.
The star winger has now marked the scoresheet in 12 consecutive games with eight tallies and 10 helpers to improve to an elite 1.32 goals, 3.56 points and 11.61 shots per 60 minutes. Hall projects to remain a go-to fantasy asset in all settings until proven otherwise, and he's also on track to post his best offensive season since the 2013-14 campaign and top 30 goals for the first time.
