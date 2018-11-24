Hall had a goal and an assist with four shots on goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders on Friday.

He only has seven goals at the quarter mark, putting him far behind his 39-goal pace from last season, but Hall also has 23 points in 21 games. That places him on track to record his second straight season with more than a point per game. Hall has multiple points in three of his last six games, and during that stretch, he has four goals and eight points.