Devils' Taylor Hall: Pots first of season in loss
Hall recorded three points including his first goal of the season Thursday in a 5-3 home loss to Colorado.
Last season's Hart Memorial winner now has seven points in five games and continues to pace his team's offense. The 26-year-old forward is one of the game's elite point producers and even when he's not scoring, Hall will almost always find other ways to reward his fantasy owners.
More News
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Dishes out two helpers•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Nine shots through two games•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Tallies two assists in win•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Ready for 2018-19 campaign•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Wins franchise's first Hart Trophy•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Treated for hand injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...