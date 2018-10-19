Devils' Taylor Hall: Pots first of season in loss

Hall recorded three points including his first goal of the season Thursday in a 5-3 home loss to Colorado.

Last season's Hart Memorial winner now has seven points in five games and continues to pace his team's offense. The 26-year-old forward is one of the game's elite point producers and even when he's not scoring, Hall will almost always find other ways to reward his fantasy owners.

More News
Our Latest Stories