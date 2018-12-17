Devils' Taylor Hall: Practicing Monday
Hall (lower body) returned to practice Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
While the team didn't provide an update on Hall's availability for Tuesday's matchup with Toronto, the fact that he was back on the ice in his usual first-line role is certainly a good sign. While the all-star winger was stuck in a four-game goal drought prior to getting hurt, he did manage to rack up four helpers over that stretch along with eight shots and four hits.
