Devils' Taylor Hall: Reaches career high in points
Hall amassed three points -- including a power-play assist and the overtime winner -- to stun the Penguins 4-3 on the road Friday.
Hall struck for his 33rd goal of the season with 27 elapsed in overtime. Thanks to his huge performance, the former Oiler has officially set a new career high in points -- he's compiled 33 goals and 48 helpers through 69 games to strengthen his case for the Hart Trophy, which is ultimately given to the player who's considered the most valuable to his NHL team during the regular season.
