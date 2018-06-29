Devils' Taylor Hall: Ready for 2018-19 campaign

Hall (hand) stated he is 100 percent and back to training for the upcoming season, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Despite the hand injury, Hall still managed to rack up 93 points last season and walk away with the Hart Trophy. Since joining the Devils, the winger is averaging .99 points per game and should continue to lead the club in scoring next year. Fantasy owners should have little reason to doubt the 25-year-old will once again challenge for 40 goals and 100 points during the 2018-19 campaign.