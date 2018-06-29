Devils' Taylor Hall: Ready for 2018-19 campaign
Hall (hand) stated he is 100 percent and back to training for the upcoming season, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Despite the hand injury, Hall still managed to rack up 93 points last season and walk away with the Hart Trophy. Since joining the Devils, the winger is averaging .99 points per game and should continue to lead the club in scoring next year. Fantasy owners should have little reason to doubt the 25-year-old will once again challenge for 40 goals and 100 points during the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Wins franchise's first Hart Trophy•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Treated for hand injury•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Voted as finalist for MVP•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Just can't buy a point•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Three-point performance in Game 3 win•
-
Devils' Taylor Hall: Carries offense in playoff loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...