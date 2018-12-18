Devils' Taylor Hall: Ready to rock
Hall (lower body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against Toronto, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Hall has missed the Devils' last two games due to a lower-body injury, but he was a full participant in Monday's practice, which was the first indication that he might be an option for Tuesday's contest. The reigning MVP will return to his usual role skating on New Jersey's top line and first power-play unit against the Maple Leafs.
