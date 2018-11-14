Devils' Taylor Hall: Registers four-point night versus Penguins
Hall scored a pair of goals and posted four points in a 4-2 victory against the Penguins on Tuesday.
Boy, does he love playing the Penguins. Hall now has seven goals and 20 points in 15 career games against Pittsburgh. The reigning league MVP recorded two assists in the first two periods, and then added two goals, including an empty-netter to seal the victory, in the third period. It's been slow going for Hall in the goal department, so maybe this will get him going. Still, he has five scores and 19 points in 16 games this season.
