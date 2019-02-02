Hall (lower body) remains out of commission for Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hall visited with a doctor Thursday with hopes of news that he'd be ready to return soon. No such news has surfaced at this point, so owners will need to be patient with the star winger while he continues working his way back. He will likely need to get in a practice session or two before retaking the ice in game action.