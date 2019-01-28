Hall (lower body) will not be in the lineup against Pittsburgh on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hall will miss his 14th consecutive game due to his lower-body issue. Even with the extra time off with the bye week and All-Star break, the world-class winger still hasn't been able to get back to 100 percent. The team has yet to provide a timeline on the Calgary native's potential return, but Thursday's clash with New York could still be an option if he is able to join the team for practice Tuesday and Wednesday.