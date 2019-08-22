Hall (knee) took part in an on-ice training session with a group of fellow NHLers that included Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon on Thursday.

Details regarding Hall's recovery from the knee injury that limited him to 33 games in 2018-19 have been few and far between, but his presence on the ice Thursday suggests he's at least close to 100 percent healthy, and should be ready to rock when New Jersey's training camp gets underway in September. The Devils added a ton of firepower up front this offseason, so if he's able to avoid another major injury, Hall could push for 100 points in 2019-20, making him an elite fantasy option in all formats.