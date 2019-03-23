Devils coach John Hynes isn't sure whether Hall (knee) will play again this season, though he's been pleased with how the star winger's off-ice rehab efforts have gone, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Hall has missed exactly three months with a knee injury that ended up requiring arthroscopic surgery in late February. While the Devils have been reluctant to completely shut him down for the rest of the season, the fact remains that he hasn't been skating in his rehab. It's always difficult to drop a fantasy stud like Hall -- especially around the fantasy playoffs -- but he's already been ruled out through March and there are only three games on New Jersey's schedule in April.