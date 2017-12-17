Devils' Taylor Hall: Returning Monday
Hall (knee) will be in the lineup for Monday's matchup with Anaheim, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Hall missed back-to-back games Thursday and Friday while dealing with the injury, but got in a full practice before the announcement was made Sunday. After having a down season by his standards in 2016-17, scoring 20 goals and 53 points in 72 games, Hall has thrived in his second campaign as a Devil with 11 goals and 31 points through 30 games. Hall will assume his normal roles on the team's top line and power-play unit in his return to the lineup.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...