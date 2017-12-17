Devils' Taylor Hall: Returning Monday

Hall (knee) will be in the lineup for Monday's matchup with Anaheim, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Hall missed back-to-back games Thursday and Friday while dealing with the injury, but got in a full practice before the announcement was made Sunday. After having a down season by his standards in 2016-17, scoring 20 goals and 53 points in 72 games, Hall has thrived in his second campaign as a Devil with 11 goals and 31 points through 30 games. Hall will assume his normal roles on the team's top line and power-play unit in his return to the lineup.