Devils' Taylor Hall: Returning Tuesday

Hall (hand) will rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's matchup against the Sabres.

Hall's return provides the Devils with a big piece to the offensive puzzle for Tuesday's matchup against the Sabres. The star winger has lived up to his billing this season after a slightly down year (53 points over 72 games) in his inaugural season (2016-17) with the Devils, notching 48 points (17 goals, 31 assists) through just 43 games played as part of a much-improved attack. His return should provide a boost to a squad looking to break a four-game losing streak.